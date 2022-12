Partly cloudy this morning, mostly cloudy this afternoon. Highs near near 58. Light variable winds.

Tonight, cloudy skies, lows near 34. Light variable winds.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, highs near 60. Light variable winds.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies through Christmas day, which falls on a Sunday, then about a 40% chance of rain a week from tomorrow. That’s Tuesday, the 27th.

Otherwise, some clouds and some sunshine for the next week or so.