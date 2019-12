Mostly sunny today, highs in the upper 60’s. Cloudy overnight, lows near 30.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy, highs near 60.

The long range forecast calls for rain on Sunday. We may get four tenths of an inch on Sunday. Sunny skies Monday and Tuesday. Then another colder storm front arrives Christmas Day. Forecasters say we may get one half inch of rain on Christmas Day. Snow is possible at higher elevations with the freezing level dropping to about 3,000 feet.