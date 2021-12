Cloudy today in the north county, highs near 54. Light, variable winds.

Cloudy this evening, lows near 34.

Tomorrow, clouds and sunshine, highs near 61. Southerly winds 5-10 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for rain beginning early Wednesday morning, and continuing off and on through Saturday, Christmas Day.

About three quarters of an inch of rain expected Wednesday in the north county. Another inch of rain expected to fall over five days from Thursday to Monday of next week.