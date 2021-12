Rain showers this morning, becoming more steady rain this afternoon, highs near 56. We’ll receive about one half inch of rain today.

More rain overnight, lows near 52.

Rain tomorrow, locally heavy at times, highs near 58. We’ll receive another half an inch of rain.

The extended forecast calls for light rain Friday, more rain on Christmas Day, Saturday. Partly cloudy skies Sunday, then rain Monday through Thursday of next week off and on.