Mostly sunny skies today, highs this afternoon near 67. NNE winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Clear tonight, lows near 34, NE winds 5-10.

Mostly sunny skies tomorrow, highs around 69.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies all the way through next week. Afternoon temperatures will sneak up into the low 70’s by Sunday, then dropping back into the upper 60’s.