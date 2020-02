Mostly sunny today, highs in the low 70’s. NW winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Tonight, cold and partly cloudy. Low temperatures around 35.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warmer, highs near 71.

The extended forecast calls for sunny weather through the end of February, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60’s. And reaching the low 70’s. Overnight lows in the mid 30’s. A slight chance of rain this Friday.