Sunny today, highs this afternoon near 70. NNE winds 5-10 miles per hour. Clear tonight, lows near 34.

Sunny skies tomorrow, highs near 73.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny through this weekend in the north county. Highs in the mid 70’s.

Next week, we may get some rain. Increasing clouds next Tuesday. A 20% chance of rain next Wednesday, increasing to 30% by Saturday.