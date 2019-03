Mostly cloudy today with scattered showers this afternoon, highs near 60. Heavy rain starts around ten this evening.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain, lows near 50.

Tomorrow, cloudy with 90% chance of rain, highs near 60.

The long range forecast calls for rain showers Sunday, cloudy skies Monday. Then more rain and wind Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll get sunshine again next Thursday and Friday.