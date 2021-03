Cloudy this morning, sunny this afternoon, winds from the WSW 10-15 miles per hour. Highs near 60.

Partly cloudy tonight, lows near 35. SSW winds 5-10 mph.

Partly cloudy skies partly sunny skies tomorrow. Highs near 65.

The extended forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain late Sunday night, otherwise mostly sunny skies through next week in the north county.