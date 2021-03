Drizzle this morning, clouds and sunshine sunny this afternoon. A chance of precipitation. Winds from the NW 20-30 miles per hour with occasional gusts to 40. Highs near 53.

Partly cloudy tonight, lows near 32. NW winds 5-10 mph.

Mostly sunny skies tomorrow, highs near 60.

The extended forecast calls fore mostly sunny sunny skies through Thursday. Increasing clouds Thursday night. Rain early Friday in the north county, clearing Friday night.