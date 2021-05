Sunny, after some clouds this morning, highs near 82. Westerly wind 10-20 miles per hour.

Overnight, clear skies, lows near 47.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, highs near 82. Westerly winds10-20 miles per hour.

Mostly sunny through this coming weekend. Upper 80’s Saturday, cooling to the mid 80’s Sunday. Then temperatures will stay in the low 80’s next week.