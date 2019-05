Mostly sunny, highs in the mid 70’s, SW winds 15-25 miles per hour.

Tonight, partly cloudy, lows near 50.

Tomorrow, partly cloudy in the morning hours, with sun and wind in the afternoon, highs near 70.

SW winds 20-30 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies through Thursday.

A 60% chance of rain Friday and 35% chance of rain on Saturday afternoon.