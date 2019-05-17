North County Weather 5.17.2019

Mostly sunny today, highs in the low 70’s. NNW winds 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Tonight, mostly clear, lows in the mid 40’s, 10% chance of rain

Tomorrow, cloudy with light rain in the afternoon hours, highs in the mid 60’s. SW winds 10 to 20 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for light rain late Saturday night through early Sunday morning. Them mostly sunny skies Sunday afternoon.

We may get more rain on Tuesday.