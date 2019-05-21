North County Weather 5.21.2019

Morning clouds, but sunny this afternoon, highs in the mid 60’s. NNW winds 15 to 25 miles per hour.
Tonight, mostly clear, lows in the mid 40’s. 25% chance of rain overnight
Tomorrow, partly cloudy, highs near 70. NW winds 10 to 20 miles per hour.
The extended forecast call for mostly sunny skies thru Saturday, a 25% chance of rain overnight on Saturday. A 35% chance of rain early next Monday. Clearing around noon for Memorial Day services.
