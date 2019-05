Morning clouds, but sunny this afternoon, highs near 70. NW winds 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Tonight, mostly clear, lows in the upper 40’s.

Tomorrow, morning clouds, afternoon sunshine, highs in the mid 60’s. SSW winds 15 to 25 miles per hour.

The extended forecast call for mostly sunny skies thru Saturday. A 40% chance of rain early next Monday.