North County Weather 5.23.2019

Mostly cloudy, highs in the mid 60’s. SSW winds 15 to 25 miles per hour.

Tonight, partly cloudy, lows near 50, a 10% chance of rain.

Tomorrow, partly cloudy, highs in the mid 70’s.

The extended forecast call for mostly sunny skies Saturday. Increasing clouds Sunday.

A 60% chance of rain early next Monday, but it should be over before Memorial Day ceremonies begin at 11 in Paso Robles and at 12 noon at the Faces of Freedom in Atascadero.