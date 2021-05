Sunny with highs in the upper 80’s. WNW winds this afternoon 10-20 miles per hour.

Overnight, clear skies, lows near 47. WNW winds 10-15 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, sunny, highs near 88. NW winds 15-25 miles per hour.

The next ten days expected to be sunny. Highs in the 80’s. And that will continue through next week.