Sunny with highs in the mid 80’s. NNW winds 10-20 mile per hour.

Overnight, clear with lows in the upper 40’s. NNW 15 – 25 mph.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, highs in the upper-60’s. NW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for sunny skies with temperatures in the mid 80’s thru Saturday. Low 90’s Sunday and Monday.