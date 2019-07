Sunny today with highs in the low 80’s. WSW winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Tonight, clear with lows in the low 50’s. SW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, sunny with highs in the low 80’s. SW winds 15-25 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny weather through the weekend. High temperatures into the low 80’s. We’ll see continued cool weather through Wednesday of next week.