Sunny today with highs in the upper 70’s. SW winds 15-25 miles per hour.

Tonight, clear with lows in the low 50’s. SW winds 15-25 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, sunny with highs in the upper 70’s. SW winds 15-25 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny weather through the weekend. We’ll see continued cool weather through Sunday, then it will heat up again on Tuesday, up near 100.