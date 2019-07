Sunny today with highs in the mid 90’s. WSW winds 15-25 miles per hour.

Tonight, clear with lows near 60. SW winds 15-25 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, sunny with highs near 100. SW winds 15-25 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny weather through the week, but warmer than last week. Highs will peak Wednesday at 104, then go back to the century mark through the weekend.