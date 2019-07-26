North County Weather 7.26.2019

Sunny today but cooler, highs near 94. WSW winds 15-25 miles per hour.

Tonight, mostly clear with lows in the upper 50’s. Westerly winds 10-20 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, partly cloudy with highs near 103. WSW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny weather through the weekend. High temperatures in the upper 90’s Sunday. A cooling trend begins Monday. Highs early next week in the low to mid 90’s.