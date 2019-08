Sunny today, highs in the upper 90’s. WSW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

Tonight, clear with lows in the mid 50’s. NW winds 10-15 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, sunny with highs near 103. WSW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny weather through the week. Temperatures near 102 Thursday, dropping back to 90 on Friday into the low to mid 80’s Saturday and Sunday.