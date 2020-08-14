North County Weather 8.14.2020

Partly cloudy this morning. Sunny this afternoon with high’s near 104 SSW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

Overnight, increasingly cloudy after midnight with lows in the mid 60’s. Westerly winds at 10-20 mph.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny after morning clouds, highs near 107. NNE winds 15-25 miles per hour in the afternoon.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies through next weekend with warming temps. High’s near 104 Sunday. 106 Monday. 110 Tuesday. Cooling off by Friday of next week, back into the upper 90’s.