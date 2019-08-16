North County Weather 8.16.2019

Sunny today, highs in the mid 90’s. SW winds 15-25 miles per hour. Tonight, clear with lows in the mid 50’s. SW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, sunny with highs in the low 80’s. SW winds 15-25 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for cooler temperatures Sunday, then look for warmer temperatures returning Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures up around 100 again the middle of next week.