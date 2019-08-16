North County Weather 8.16.2019

Sunny today, highs in the mid 90’s. SW winds 15-25 miles per hour. Tonight, clear with lows in the mid 50’s. SW winds 10-20 miles per hour.
Tomorrow, sunny with highs in the low 80’s. SW winds 15-25 miles per hour.
The extended forecast calls for cooler temperatures Sunday, then look for warmer temperatures returning Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures up around 100 again the middle of next week.
Sunny today, highs in the mid 90’s. SW winds 15-25 miles per hour. Tonight, clear with lows in the mid 50’s. SW winds 10-20 miles per hour.