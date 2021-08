Sunny skies today, highs near 100 in Paso Robles. Near 96 Atascadero. W winds 15-25 miles per hour.

Overnight, clear skies, lows near 60. W winds 10-20 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, sunny, but much cooler. Highs near 88 in Paso Robles. 84 in Atascadero. SW winds 15-25 miles per hour.