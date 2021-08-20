North County Weather 8.20.2021

Mostly sunny skies this weekend, highs today near 85 in Paso Robles. Near 81 Atascadero. W winds increasing 10-20 miles per hour.

Overnight, clear skies, lows near 55. WSW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, but cool, highs near 78 in Paso Robles. 75 in Atascadero. SW winds 5-10 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for cool weather through the weekend in the north county. Then it warms up in the middle of next week. Up into the mid 90’s next Wednesday. Near 100 Thursday and Friday of next week.