North County Weather 8.26.2021

Mostly sunny skies today, and warmer. Highs today near 98 in Paso Robles. Near 95 Atascadero. NNW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

Overnight, clear skies, lows near 55. NNW winds 10-15 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, and warmer still. Highs near 100 in Paso Robles. 96 in Atascadero. W winds 10-15 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for more warm weather through the weekend. Upper 90’s Saturday and Sunday. Then cooling off into the low 90’s Monday. Upper 80’s on Tuesday through Saturday of next week.