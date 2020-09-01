North County Weather 9.01.2020

Mostly sunny today after morning clouds. Highs in the upper 80’s. SW winds 15-25 miles per hour.

Tonight, clear then increasing cloudiness after midnight. Lows in the mid 50’s. WSW 10-20 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 90’s. W winds increasing to 10-20 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for sunny skies with highs in the low 90’s through Thursday. Then warming up this weekend. Temperatures reaching 104 Saturday and 106 Sunday in some parts of the north county.