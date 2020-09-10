North County Weather 9.10.2020

Mostly sunny today, but there may be haze and smoke in some areas.

Highs in the upper 80’s. SSW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

Tonight, clear skies, with some smoke and haze. Lows in the low to low 50’s. WSW winds 10-15 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny skies with some smoke and haze. Highs in the low 90’s. SSW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for sunny skies through the weekend, highs in the low 90’s. We may see a lot of smoke and haze, particularly at higher elevations along the coast.