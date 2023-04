National Public Radio is quitting Twitter.

That’s because Twitter labeled NPR’s main account as “state-affiliated media.”

Twitter later changed the label to “government-funded media.”

They gave the same label to public broadcasting service in the US.

NPR says, and I quote, “We will no longer be active on Twitter because the platform is taking actions that undermine our creibility by falsely implying that we are not editorially independent.”

NPR fully embraced Twitter until Elon Musk acquired it.