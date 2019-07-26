NRA in California 7.26.2019

A California affiliate of the National Rifle Association is asking a US judge to block a new law requiring background checks for anyone buying ammunition.

The California Rifle and Pistol Association asked US district judge Roger Benitez to halt the checks and related restrictions on ammunition sales. Voters approved tightening California’s already strict firearms law in 2016. The restrictions took effect July first.

On Monday, the gun owner’s association asked for an injunction, alleging the law violates the second amendment right to bear arms. The lawsuit has been joined by out-of-state ammunition sellers and California residents, including Kim Rhode, who has won six Olympic shooting medals.

Earlier this year, Benitez struck down California’s two-decade-old ban on high-capacity ammunition magazines. That triggered a week-long buying frenzy. He later stopped sales while the state appeals his ruling.

Attorneys with San Francisco-based Giffords Law Center to prevent gun violence anticipate that Benitez is likely to block the ammunition restrictions, but say the law would eventually be upheld on appeal.

Gun owner groups are pinning their hopes on a more conservative US supreme court.