NRC & Diablo Canyon 01.26.2023

Tuesday, federal regulators reject a request to continue operation of the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant.

The NRC’s letter throws an obstacle in PG and E’s path to secure a longer operating life for Diablo’s twin nuclear reactors.

It’s the latest battle in a long-running fight over the continued operation of the Diablo Canyon plant.

Governor Gavin Newsom says the plant should keep running beyond a scheduled closure in 2025. That’s to ward off blackouts as the state transitions to solar and other less productive and less reliable renewable sources.