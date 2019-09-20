Nurse Strike 9.20.2019

Nurses at Twin Cities hospital and a hospital in San Luis walking out on strike today.

It’s a one day walk out in response to negotiations underway between the California Nurses Association and Tenet Health Care. Tenet owns Twin Cities and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis.

For 24-hours nurses are going on strike. They walked off the job at seven this morning, and will not return until 6:59 tomorrow morning. Tenet has had a week to prepare for the strike.

Replacement nurses are on hand to keep the hospitals operating today.