Dick Mason from KPRL News hosts “Sound Off” every Monday. Dick brings a diverse range of guests to talk about the issues that affect us most. Tune in to the longest running talk show on the Central Coast – now in its sixth decade.

Sound Off guest:

Dalila Epperson, conservative candidate for congress in the new 19th congressional district. For more information about Dalila you can go to her website: https://www.dalilaforcongress.com/.