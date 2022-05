Dick Mason from KPRL News hosts “Sound Off” every Monday. Dick brings a diverse range of guests to talk about the issues that affect us most. Tune in to the longest running talk show on the Central Coast – now in its sixth decade.

Sound Off guest:

*Ann Bell of Friends of the Library speaking about the Library’s book sale coming up this weekend at the Paso Robles library.

https://kprl.com/wp-content/uploads/MONSO05232022.mp3



*Tom Madden and Mark Perry speaking about the big event this Memorial Day weekend at the Santa Margarita Ranch.