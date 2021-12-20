Sound Off – Mon 12/20/2021 – Garry Brill

Dick Mason from KPRL News hosts “Sound Off” every Monday. Dick brings a diverse range of guests to talk about the issues that affect us most. Tune in to the longest running talk show on the Central Coast – now in its sixth decade.

Sound Off guest:

Garry Brill – “Christmas in Saigon”, his upcoming show recorded when he was on the air in Saigon on Christmas Day in 1969 with “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak. Brill and Sajak were on the Armed Forces Radio Network in Saigon in 1969. One during the morning show on the AM station. The other on the FM station.