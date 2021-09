An oak tree near the corner of Spring and 18th streets in Paso Robles split Wednesday afternoon.

Falling branches interrupted power for several business around DK’s Donuts and Nology Computers. Some residents who lived in homes on the alley between 18th and 17th were forced to evacuate their homes.

The doughnut shop was without power from 4:30 Wednesday afternoon until 10:00 at night.

Thursday crews from Davey Tree Service removed branches of the oak tree.