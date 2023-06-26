Oak Tree Removal at War Memorial Stadium 06.26.2023

The Paso Robles joint unified school district will be moving forward to remove the ill grand oak tree at War Memorial stadium.

The school district hired two local arborists to conduct risk assessments on the tree, and both found that the structural integrity of the tree’s roots will likely result in failure.

Supporting the tree would not increase its health, according to their reports, and pruning the oak tree would be so extreme that over 50% of it would need to be removed. Both arborists recommended to remove the oak tree completely.

Both reports will be available on the Paso joint unified school district website next week.