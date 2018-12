An Oakland police car stolen at Monday’s Raiders game was recovered by the police department.

It was recovered in the 3000 block of Elmwood with minor damage.

No weapons were inside the car when it was stolen from the Oakland coliseum during the Raiders game. It was stolen around 9:30 on Christmas eve, while the Raiders beat the Denver Broncos in their last scheduled game at the coliseum.

An investigation into the theft is ongoing.