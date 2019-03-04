Oakland Teachers 3.04.2019

Oakland teachers return to work today. The strike is over, but the bitterness continues. Particularly, a video shows an Oakland school board member with her hands on the throat of a teacher.

The board member was trying to gain access to a meeting, when she was pushed to the ground, she says she was briefly disoriented and tried to get back up. That’s when she says she was “inadvertently pushing up against a teachers’ neck.” Jumoke Hinton-Hogde says, “I would never have intentionally touched another person or a sister in that way and regret any harm that I caused her.” End of quote Darnisha wright says she told the board member, “you’re choking me,” but she was unable to enunciate because her airway was obstructed.

The teacher who shot the video says people were blocking the door, telling her to go home and not attend the meeting, but Hinton-Hodge kept trying to push through. Another video showed a man accompanying the board member, clashing with protesters, trying to push them out of the way to get into the auditorium. Along with other board members, Hinton-Hodge could not get past the picketing teachers and their supporters to get into the auditorium where they were scheduled to vote on cutting $22 million from next year’s budget to help pay for teachers raises.

Regardless, a tentative agreement was reached, which ends the Oakland teachers strike at seven days.