The monthly health insurance premiums under Obamacare are going up by an average of 8.7% next year. That’s a drop from the double-digit increases in each of the past two years.

Covered California sells health plans to about 1.4 million people who don’t get insurance from an employer or medicare or Medi-cal. Tax payers cover the cost of the health insurance. Executive Peter Lee visited San Luis Obispo back in 2014 to promote Covered California.