Dr. Larry Hirch died late last month after a brief illness.

Dr. Hirsch practiced medicine in Atascadero as an OB/GYN physician. He worked for community health centers for 19 years. Over his career, it’s estimated Dr. Hirsch delivered over 8,000 babies.

Dr. Hirsch is survived by his mother, his wife and their three children. A celebration of his life will be held June 9th at the home of Danny and Susie Lickness in San Luis Obispo.