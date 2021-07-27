Obituary For Morro Bay Councilman 7.27.2021

Morro Bay city councilman Red Davis dies. The councilman died Saturday at his home.

Davis was an avid cyclist and advocate for cycling on the city council. He was in his second term as city councilman. He was elected to the council in 2016, and re-elected in 2020.

Davis also served as secretary and treasurer of the Morro Bay chamber of commerce, president of Morro Bay Friends of the Library and member of San Luis Obispo council of governments, SLOCOG.

The city will hold a celebration of his life in the next few weeks, probably at the Morro Bay community center.

