Oceano Dunes 7.12.2019

The Oceano Dunes off road recreation may continue. The coastal commission votes 8-2 yesterday to allow off road vehicles to continue to the use the park, but says it needs to see meaningful change from state parks or that may end next year. Kevin rice says the commission is biased as is most of the reporting about dust emanating from the Oceano Dunes.

More than 600 people attended the California coastal commission meeting yesterday at the Embassy Suites. One commissioner said she has been struck by the notion that we all fall in love with nature in different ways.

The decision came in response to a coastal commission staff recommendation to limit and eventually phase out off-road vehicles at the Oceano Dunes due to issues related to air quality and public health. They other issues are rare and endangered species of plants and animals. Habitats for other animals. Environmental justice and tribal concerns.

For the time being, off road vehicles may continue to drive on the Oceano Dunes.