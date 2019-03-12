Oceano Dunes Pollution 3.12.2019

California state parks releasing a 160-page document which explains why it can’t reduce air pollution emanating from the Oceano Dunes.

The report is called the “Draft Particulate Matter Reduction Plan.” The plan calls for the planting native vegetation on 500 acres of the park to reduce dust. The cost between $6-8.3 million dollars. The report says, “It is uncertain if this magnitude of dust control is feasible from an economic and logistical standpoint.

The winds blow north to south along the California coast. The Oceano Dunes have accumulated over thousands of years. Gary Willie, the director of the county air pollution control district disagrees with the state. He says it’s possible for the state agency to clean up the air and reach the goals of the agreement between the county and the state by focusing on planting vegetation on the dunes.

The county health department say the high level of particulate matter blown into down-to-wind communities is dangerous to respiratory and cardiovascular systems, particularly for children, seniors and pregnant mothers.

The Traditions Development, which includes the most vocal opponents to particulate pollution, is made up of retired seniors who moved to Nipomo from other areas.