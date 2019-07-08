Off Road and Oceano Dunes 7.08.2019

The future of off roading at the Oceano Dunes may be decided this week.

The California Coastal Commission has the issue on their agenda for a meeting scheduled Thursday in San Luis Obispo. A report issued by the Coastal Commission staff is advising that the board take steps to stop recreational off-highway vehicle use at the dunes.

Today on Sound Off, KPRL will talk with political activist Kevin Rice about the Coastal Commission meeting Thursday in San Luis Obispo and the future of off-roading at the Oceano Dunes. That’s at 12:30 here on KPRL.