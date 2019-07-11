Off Road Vehicles 7.11.2019

The California Coastal Commission meets today and tomorrow in San Luis Obispo. On their agenda, a staff recommendation that the Oceano Dunes be closed to off road vehicles.

Jim Suty of the Friends of the Oceano Dunes says the issue of particulates in the air has been used as a lever to close the dunes. The leader of the Trilogy agitators is Dick Wisher, who is campaigning for closure of the dunes. He’s also asking residents of the exclusive Trilogy development to contribute money to defeat 5th district supervisor Debbie Arnold in her campaign for reelection.

Supervisor Arnold represents much of the north county including Santa Margarita, Pozo, Atascadero and the California Valley.

The Coastal Commission meets today and tomorrow at the Embassy Suites in San Luis Obispo. The meeting begins each morning at nine.