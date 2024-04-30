Oklahoma Parking Site Given Another Extension 04.30.2024

The Oklahoma avenue safe parking site in San Luis Obispo was set to close yesterday afternoon, after a federal judge denied a request for a preliminary injunction.

This was the second extension granted by the courts after the homeless union of California filed a restraining order against the county, delaying its closure to March 29th, and later April 29th.

However, the homeless union and county officials reached an agreement that will now set the closure date to Monday, May 6th at 5 pm.

A release by attorney Anthony Price says the county will also provide funding to help the ten people who remain at the site find temporary lodging, as well as other assistance to help them relocate. Price also says, however, that the union fully intends to continue legal action against the county through appeals.