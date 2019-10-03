Oktoberfest in Templeton 10.03.2019

A big event coming up this weekend in Templeton. Oktoberfest, which is becoming a very popular event in the north county. That’s according to Jessica Main of the Templeton Chamber of Commerce.

To get tickets for Saturday’s Oktoberfest in Templeton, go to their website:

https://www.templetonchamber.com/ or https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3657199

Or you can stop by the Templeton Chamber of Commerce on Main street in downtown Templeton.

Oktoberfest is this Saturday in Templeton’s downtown city park.